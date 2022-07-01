5 federal healthcare updates

From Roe v. Wade to reimbursement protocols, here are five federal healthcare updates Becker's has covered since June 6:

1. In a 6-3 decision, the Supreme Court reversed Roe v. Wade, overturning the constitutional protection for abortion. The decision leaves the legal status of abortion up to states.

2. The Supreme Court upheld the HHS approach to calculating certain Medicare payments to hospitals that serve a large number of low-income patients.

3. Oversight of the COVID-19 vaccination mandate covering healthcare facilities participating in Medicare and Medicaid will no longer be part of all CMS surveys.

4. The Supreme Court sided with hospital groups in a case challenging HHS' 340B payment cuts.

5. The Supreme Court ruled that states can seek reimbursements for future medical care from Medicaid beneficiaries who win money in personal injury litigation.