4 healthcare companies named 'disruptors' for 2023

CNBC has released its 11th annual "Disruptor 50" list, honoring private companies chasing major opportunities and growing despite market challenges. At least 35 of the honorees are valued at over $1 billion.

Four healthcare-focused companies were honored on the list of 2023's 50 top disruptors.

Healthcare-industry disruptors of 2023:

Alto Pharmacy: Alto Pharmacy updates the prescription process with a digital platform, making it easier, faster and cheaper for patients. It began with the purchase of a small pharmacy in San Francisco, and now reaches 41 million people in 12 metropolitan areas.

Spring Health: Spring Health focuses on a data-driven approach to mental healthcare, providing mental health services for employers and health plans based on what works for each individual patient. Spring Health serves over 800 companies, including Microsoft and JPMorgan Chase.

Maven Clinic: Maven Clinic is the largest women's and family health platform, offering healthcare support for pregnant women. Maven is also looking into adding reproductive health benefits and travel budgets for women seeking abortions out of state. Investors include CVS Health and Intermountain Health's venture capital fund.

Cityblock Health: Cityblock aims to provide healthcare to marginalized populations, including low-income and elderly Americans. Its technology-focused approach allows engagement with marginalized populations, with a focus on preventive care. By 2030 it aims to serve 10 million Americans with primary care, mental healthcare and social services.