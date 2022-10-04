4 female NFL physicians to know

Of the 32 teams in the National Football League, only one, the Carolina Panthers, has a female head physician.

Although every team has a staff of five or more physicians, there are only four total female physicians in the league.

Nancy Gritter, MD, is a North Carolina-based internal medicine physician who has been the Panthers' lead physician since 2018.

Leigh Ann Curl, MD, has been an orthopedic surgeon with the Baltimore Ravens since 1998, when she became the first female physician in the league. She works as the chief of orthopedics at MedStar Harbor Hospital in Baltimore.

Kathryn Beauchamp, MD, is a neurosurgery specialist with the Denver Broncos and works at the University of Colorado Denver.