4 ASC, practice closures in 2022 

Here are four ASC and practice closures Becker's has covered this year:

1. In April, Redlands Mesa Surgery Center and Colorado Injury and Pain Specialists in Grand Junction, Colo., closed its doors. The two businesses are in a building owned by Toledo, Ohio-based Deca Health.

2. In early August, Orange County, N.Y.-based Garnet Health scrapped multiple outpatient services, citing low patient volumes, increasing costs and supply shortages.

3. Later in August, Garnet Health announced it is also closing five physician practices and laying off 29 employees.

4. The Surgery Center of Fort Collins (Colo.), which closed Aug. 12, is still working on collecting past due bills more than two months after it announced it was closing for good.