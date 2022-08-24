Garnet Health closing 5 physician practices

Orange County, N.Y.-based Garnet Health is closing five physician practices and laying off 29 employees, according to a Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification filed with the state of New York.
The following physician practices are closing effective Nov. 9 due to economic reasons:
- Orange Regional Medical Group OB-GYN in Middletown, N.Y. (17 employees)
- Goshen (N.Y.) Rheumatology (six employees)
- Orange Regional Medical Group Pediatrics in Middletown, N.Y. (two employees)
- Capital Region Medical Center Primary Care Montreign in Monticello, N.Y. (three employees)
- Capital Region Medical Center Physicians OB-GYN in Harris, N.Y. (one employee)