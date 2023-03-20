4 ASC closures this year: 7 notes

Four ASCs nationwide have recently said they will close their doors, switching services to new locations or transitioning to new ownership. Here are seven notes on the closures:

1. Lockport, N.Y.-based Eastern Niagara Health System's ASC is set to close its doors on June 17. It is expected to reopen under new management.

2. Eastern Niagara has been under financial strain since 2019, when it filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy.

3. Cabell Huntington Hospital, a member of Huntington, W.Va.-based Mountain Health Network, will close its ASC on April 28. Surgeries scheduled at the ASC will be moved to three neighboring hospitals and surgery centers.

4. The ASC is being closed due to declining patient volumes and decreased financial performance.

5. Phoenix-based Banner Health's surgery center in Loveland, Colo., will close March 31. It has been open since 2018. The ASC is closing due to a "duplication of services" between Banner and another ASC in the area.

6. Marble Falls, Texas-based Hill Country Memorial Surgery Center will close March 31. In November, the ASC was acquired by San Antonio Methodist Hospital, which will take ownership in March.

7. The acquisition has nothing to do with the ASC closure, according to the ASC's chief strategy officer.