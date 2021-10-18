$17.7M OrthoIllinois ASC faces opposition from hospital 

OrthoIllinois is seeking a certificate of need to open a $17.7 million ASC in Elgin, Ill., amid opposition from Advocate Sherman Hospital, the Chicago Tribune reported Oct. 15.

Elgin-based Advocate Sherman Hospital said the proposed ASC will offer services similar to the hospital and expect a financial hit to its already-struggling facility.

Rockford-based OrthoIllinois will request the certificate on Oct. 26 from the Illinois Health Facilities and Services Review Board — the clinic's second attempt after being narrowly denied a certificate in May.

The proposal has gathered attention from Elgin City Council members, ministers, state senators and physicians, among others, who have written letters in support of or in opposition to the facility.

The proposed four-room, 10,980-square-foot ASC would offer ​​orthopedic, pain management and podiatry services.

OrthoIllinois could perform as many as 2,744 procedures in the first two years of opening the ASC with more than 50 percent of patients coming from doctor referrals, according to documents filed with the state.