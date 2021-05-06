OrthoIllinois ASC narrowly denied by Illinois review board

Rockford-based OrthoIllinois' proposed ASC narrowly failed to pass during the Illinois Health Facilities and Services Review Board meeting May 4, Health News Illinois reported May 5.

The proposed four-room ASC in Elgin, Ill., would cost nearly $18 million to build and would be expected to be completed in March 2023.

According to documents on the board's website, the project received over 20 letters of opposition ranging from state representatives to healthcare providers. The project also received eight letters of support.

According to the state board report, OrthoIllinois did not meet several of the board's standards, including "service demand" and "project utilization."

OrthoIllinois responded to the state board report in a letter dated April 25. Read OrthoIllinois' response letter here.

