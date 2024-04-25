15 highest-paying healthcare jobs

Physicians and surgeons were the highest-paid healthcare roles in the last year, earning an average salary of $239,200 or more, according to data from the most recent Bureau of Labor Statistics employment survey, which was published April 3 and uses data from 2023, the latest available.
Here were the 15 highest-paid positions in healthcare, along with the average annual salary of each:
1. Physicians and surgeons: ⋝$239,200
2. Dentists: $170,910
3. Podiatrists: $141,650
4. Pharmacists: $136,030
5. Medical dosimetrists: $132,880
6. Optometrists: $131,860
7. Physician assistants: $130,020
8. Nurse anesthetists, nurse midwives and nurse practitioners: $129,480
9. Physical therapists: $99,710
10. Radiation therapists: 98,300
11. Occupational therapists: $96,370
12. Genetic counselors: $95,770
13. Nuclear medicine technologists: 92,500
14. Speech-language pathologists: $89,1290
15. Audiologists: $87,740