15 highest-paying healthcare jobs

Physicians and surgeons were the highest-paid healthcare roles in the last year, earning an average salary of $239,200 or more, according to data from the most recent Bureau of Labor Statistics employment survey, which was published April 3 and uses data from 2023, the latest available.

Here were the 15 highest-paid positions in healthcare, along with the average annual salary of each:

1. Physicians and surgeons: ⋝$239,200

2. Dentists: $170,910

3. Podiatrists: $141,650

4. Pharmacists: $136,030

5. Medical dosimetrists: $132,880

6. Optometrists: $131,860

7. Physician assistants: $130,020

8. Nurse anesthetists, nurse midwives and nurse practitioners: $129,480

9. Physical therapists: $99,710

10. Radiation therapists: 98,300

11. Occupational therapists: $96,370

12. Genetic counselors: $95,770

13. Nuclear medicine technologists: 92,500

14. Speech-language pathologists: $89,1290

15. Audiologists: $87,740