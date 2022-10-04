$12M ASC renovation adds 14,300 square feet

Community Hospital of the Monterey (Calif.) Peninsula's renovated ASC opened Oct. 4, the Monterey Herald reported Oct. 3.

Five things to know:

1. The renovation added 14,300 square feet and includes 12 private patient rooms, three operating rooms, two procedure rooms and an eye procedure suite.



2. The ASC was built in the 1980s and needed renovations to add new technology, meet updated building codes and improve patient and staff experiences.



3. The project cost $12 million. Philanthropist Marv Silverman contributed a donation to fund the eye suite.

The eye suite is expected to accommodate more than 800 cases annually.



4. The expanded ASC supports a variety of specialties including orthopedics, ENT and gynecological procedures.