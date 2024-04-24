Montana is the state with the highest layoff rate in the U.S., seeing more layoffs than any other state between October and January, according to research from business company Upflip based on the latest available data on layoffs from the Bureau of Labor Statistics.

Here are the 12 states with the highest layoff rates in the U.S., according to an April 24 press release sent to Becker's:

1. Montana

2. Alaska

3. Idaho

4. Maine

5. Wyoming

6. Rhode Island

7. (tie) Nevada

7. (tie) Vermont

7. (tie) Delaware

8. Arizona

9. (tie) Colorado

9. (tie) Indiana