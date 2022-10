Wyoming and Alaska have the least optometrists compared to other U.S. states, according to the most recent data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics.

Eleven states with less than 200 optometrists:

1. Maine: 190

2. Idaho: 190

3. New Hampshire: 170

4. New Mexico: 170

5. North Dakota: 140

6. South Dakota: 140

7. West Virginia: 140

8. Delaware: 110

9. Vermont: 100

10. Alaska: 80

11. Wyoming: 80