Eleven percent of physicians would weed out patients with many comorbid conditions under a capitated plan, according to Medscape's 2022 "Right or Wrong in Medicine" report published Dec. 7.

Medscape surveyed 4,100 physicians on how they respond to ethically challenging scenarios.

Here's how physicians answered the following question: "Would you weed out patients with many comorbid conditions under a capitated plan?"

Yes: 11 percent

No: 69 percent

It depends: 19 percent