Nevada is currently the state with the highest unemployment rate, with 5.4% of its working-age population without a job, according to a Feb. 6 press release sent to Becker's by QR code generator QRFY.

QRFY determined the most unemployed states by analyzing the latest data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics.

The 10 states with the highest unemployment rates and their percentage of unemployed adults:

1. Nevada: 5.39%

2. California: 5.08%

3. Illinois: 4.8%

4. New Jersey: 4.79%

5. Alaska: 4.5%

6. New York: 4.46%

7. Kentucky: 4.31%

8. Michigan: 4.29%

9. Arizona: 4.28%

10. West Virginia: 4.26%