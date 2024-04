Here are 10 ASC specialties who were named the top earners in Medscape's 2024 compensation report:

Orthopedics: $558,000 Plastic surgery :$536,000 Cardiology: $525,000 Urology: $515,000 Gastroenterology: $512,000 Radiology: $498,000 Dermatology: $479,000 Anesthesiology: $472,000 ENT: $459,000 General surgery: $423,000