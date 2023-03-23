10 cities with the fastest-growing physician compensation

Providers looking for higher-paying roles might do well to look in Oklahoma City, according to a new released report from Doximity.

Physicians in Oklahoma City saw a 6.3 percent salary increase in 2022, the highest of any city in the U.S.

The medical professional networking platform released its 2023 Physician Compensation Report, tracking trends in physician pay, demand and more nationwide.

In 2022, Doximity surveyed 31,000 full-time physicians. In total, more than 190,000 physicians' responses to surveys from the past six years were used to compile the report.

Notably, the cities that ranked in the top 10 in 2021 all had a growth rate over 6 percent, which only Oklahoma City surpassed in 2022. Also, Sacramento, Calif., is the only city to appear on both lists.

Here are the cities that saw the highest increase in physician salary in 2022.

1. Oklahoma City — 6.3 percent

2. Baltimore — 4.6 percent

3. Salt Lake City — 2.9 percent

4. Indianapolis — 2.5 percent

5. San Jose, Calif. — 2.4 percent (tie)

5. Providence, R.I. — 2.4 percent (tie)

7. Louisville, Ky. — 2.2 percent

8. Riverside, Calif. — 1.8 percent

9. San Diego — 1.5 percent

10. Sacramento — 1.1 percent