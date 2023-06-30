Compass announces 2 new market presidents

Compass announced the hiring of two new senior operations leaders, Scott Bergman and Heather Combs, RN, who will serve as market presidents.

Mr. Bergman has over 20 years of experience developing and managing ASCs and will lead the Northeast and Mid-Atlantic regions in market development and operations. Ms. Combs, a cardiac registered nurse with over 20 years of surgical operations experience, will lead the Midwest and Mid-South regions, according to a June 28 news release from Compass.

Ms. Combs's experience as a cardiac registered nurse will assist Compass's aims to expand in the cardiology ASC market, according to the release.