Why CMS' 2.8% ASC rate increase is 'very disappointing' and 'not enough'

In the 2024 hospital outpatient prospective payment system, CMS pitched a 2.8 percent average rate increase for ASCs next year.

Tina Piotrowski, RN, CEO of Traverse City, Mich.-based Copper Ridge Surgery Center, joined Becker's to discuss CMS' recent moves.

Editor's note: This response was edited lightly for length and clarity.

Question: How do you feel about CMS' pitch for a 2.8 percent average rate increase for ASCs next year? Is it enough?

Tina Piotrowski: A 2.8 perent average rate increase for ASCs in 2024 is very disappointing and is not enough. ASCs have continued to see margins shrink due to wage inflation and increasing costs with drugs, medical supplies and freight charges. Meanwhile, ASCs continue to save the Medicare system millions of dollars annually. I encourage ASCs to weigh in on this during the public comment period.

Q: How do you feel about CMS only adding 26 dental surgical codes to the ASC payable list next year?

TP: I am curious to see if ASCs who are not currently performing dental procedures will adopt this service line, based on the addition of 26 dental surgical codes. Of bigger concern is that CMS ignored the ASC industry request to add codes that are currently being performed in HOPDs. Many ASCs are safely performing these procedures with commercial payers, and have the equipment and trained staff to also care for Medicare patients.