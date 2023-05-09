Whistleblower gets $279M in record-setting decision

The largest whistleblower award ever was granted in early May, more than doubling the previous record.

The Securities and Exchange Commission awarded a whistleblower $279 million May 5. The whistleblower assisted in an unnamed case with multiple interviews and written submissions to expand the scope of an initial misconduct change.

The previous record was $114 million, granted October 2020.

Whistleblowers see further incentive to come forward with tips as the potential award amounts climb. There have been several whistleblower suits in healthcare this year focused on anti-kickback violations, fraud and more.