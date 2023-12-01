Where 5 presidential candidates stand on Medicare Advantage

As of the beginning of December, 13 candidates remain in the race for president, including seven Republicans, three Democrats and three independent party members, according to NBC News.

Remaining candidates include incumbent President Joe Biden and former President Donald Trump. Six additional Republican candidates have already withdrawn their names from consideration.

Being from different parties, it's natural that the candidates are all split when it comes to Medicare Advantage plans and reform.

Here is where five of the 13 candidates stand on Medicare Advantage:

Donald Trump: During Republican Donald Trump's presidency, he decreased the average monthly plan premium for Medicare Advantage beneficiaries, bringing it down to the lowest MA plans had seen since 2007.

Nikki Haley: Republican candidate and former Governor of South Carolina Nikki Haley is in favor of expanding packages for Medicare Advantage plans in order to increase competition.

Joe Biden: Incumbent Democratic President Joe Biden has taken steps to address "misleading" Medicare Advantage advertisements. His administration wants to require insurers offering MA plans to remind seniors mid-year what benefits are available that they haven't used, along with information on how to access the benefits.

Marianne Williamson: Democratic candidate and church leader Marianne Williamson wants to overthrow the existing healthcare system, doing away with Medicare Advantage plans and switching to a form of Medicare-for-all.

Dean Phillips: Dean Phillips, a Democratic representative from Minnesota, is in support of strengthening Medicare Advantage benefits for all Americans. In 2019, he was named a "champion" for Medicare Advantage.