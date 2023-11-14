What to know about Stark law & physician referrals

HHS' Office of Inspector General released its General Compliance Program Guidance on Nov. 6, providing an overview on Stark law and physician referrals.

Here's what physicians and ASCs need to know:

1. Stark law prohibits physicians from making referrals for Medicare-payable health services to entities that the physician or an immediate family member has a financial relationship with, unless an exception applies. These financial relationships include ownership, investment interests and compensation relationships.

2. The designated health services include the following:

Clinical laboratory services

Physical therapy, occupational therapy and outpatient speech-language pathology services

Radiology and other imaging services

Radiation therapy services and supplies

Durable medical equipment and supplies

Parenteral and enteral nutrients, equipment and supplies

Prosthetics, orthotics and prosthetic devices and supplies

Home health services

Outpatient prescription drugs

Inpatient and outpatient hospital services

3. Stark law is implicated when the following six elements are present:

A physician

A referral made by the physician

The referral is for a designated health service

The service is payable by Medicare

The service is to an entity

The entity is one with which the physician or immediate family member has a financial relationship with. This includes physician organizations that the referring physician has an interest in.

4. CMS emphasizes that all providers who offer designated health services keep track and review the financial relationships with referring physicians. Because Stark law is a strict-liability statute, proof of intent is not required.

5. CMS has a voluntary self-referral disclosure protocol that allows providers to self-disclose actual or potential violations.