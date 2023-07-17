Sponsored by nimble solutions | Contact us

UnitedHealth's ASC strategy: 4 earnings call notes 

Patsy Newitt -  

UnitedHealth's new site-of-service policy is in part driven by the cost savings incurred by ASCs, executives said in a July 14 second-quarter earnings call transcribed by Seeking Alpha. 

Here are three more insights from the call to know:

  1. The number of OptumHealth patients served under value-based care arrangements grew by more than 900,000 in the last year
  2. OptumHealth revenues grew by 36 percent to $23.9 billion. This growth, according to UnitedHealth CFO John Rex, was driven by an increase in the number of patients, a growing mix of patients with more complex needs and the expanding scope of care services offered. 
  3. According to Andrew Witty, UnitedHealth's CEO, the payer has seen a shift in the number of patients who follow through with nonemergent procedures after being recommended for them. 

Copyright © 2023 Becker's Healthcare. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy. Cookie Policy. Linking and Reprinting Policy.

 

10 Most-Read Articles

Featured Learning Opportunities

Featured Webinars

Featured Whitepapers

Featured Podcast