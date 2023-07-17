UnitedHealth's ASC strategy: 4 earnings call notes 

UnitedHealth's new site-of-service policy is in part driven by the cost savings incurred by ASCs, executives said in a July 14 second-quarter earnings call transcribed by Seeking Alpha.
Here are three more insights from the call to know:
- The number of OptumHealth patients served under value-based care arrangements grew by more than 900,000 in the last year
- OptumHealth revenues grew by 36 percent to $23.9 billion. This growth, according to UnitedHealth CFO John Rex, was driven by an increase in the number of patients, a growing mix of patients with more complex needs and the expanding scope of care services offered.
- According to Andrew Witty, UnitedHealth's CEO, the payer has seen a shift in the number of patients who follow through with nonemergent procedures after being recommended for them.