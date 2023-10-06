UnitedHealth Group in the headlines: 5 notes

UnitedHealth Group is one of the country's largest payers and the parent company of Optum.

From Medicare Advantage policy shifts to a discrimination suit, here are five recent updates from UnitedHealthcare to know:

1. UnitedHealthcare is expanding its Medicare Advantage offerings in 2024. It also will enhance the benefits of its UCard, an insurance ID card for Medicare Advantage and D-SNP members. The card will allow patients to access care and fill prescriptions, among other offerings.

2. UnitedHealthcare also will offer individual exchange plans in Wisconsin, New Jersey, New Mexico and South Carolina next year, as well as continue to offer ACA exchange plans in 22 other states.

3. Gastroenterology provider U.S. Digestive Health and UnitedHealthcare reached a new contract agreement that went into effect Oct. 1.

4. UnitedHealthcare is discontinuing other aspects of its Medicare Advantage plans in 2024. Affected plans include those co-branded with AARP; UnitedHealthcare MedicareDirect, a fee-for-service-based program; some dual-eligible plans; and other MA options.

5. The Equal Employment Opportunity Commission is suing UnitedHealthcare, alleging the company's refusal to grant a remote employee a religious exemption from its COVID-19 vaccination requirement was discrimination. The clinical administration supervisor allegedly had performed her job entirely from home since 2018.