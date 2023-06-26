The Anti-Kickback Statute: 7 things physicians should know

Here are seven things physicians should know about the federal Anti-Kickback Statute, according to the American Society of Anesthesiologists:

Penalty types: Criminal and civil

Proof of intent: Requires proof of improper intent

Jail time: Up to five years

Financial penalties: Fines up to $25,000

Applies to patients: Applies to Medicare and any federal healthcare program

Applies to healthcare providers: Applies to any referral source (not just physicians)

Exceptions: Statutory exceptions and safe harbors available