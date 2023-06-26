The Anti-Kickback Statute: 7 things physicians should know

Here are seven things physicians should know about the federal Anti-Kickback Statute, according to the American Society of Anesthesiologists:
Penalty types: Criminal and civil
Proof of intent: Requires proof of improper intent
Jail time: Up to five years
Financial penalties: Fines up to $25,000
Applies to patients: Applies to Medicare and any federal healthcare program
Applies to healthcare providers: Applies to any referral source (not just physicians)
Exceptions: Statutory exceptions and safe harbors available