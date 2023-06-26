Stark laws: 7 things physicians should know

Here are seven things physicians should know about the physician self-referral laws, or Stark laws, according to the American Society of Anesthesiologists.

Penalty types — Civil only

Proof of intent — Strict liability (no proof of intent required)

Jail time — N/A

Financial penalties — $15,000 and three times the amount of improper payment and civil penalties of up to $100,000 per circumvention scheme

Applies to: patients — Applies only to designated health services paid for by Medicare

Applies to: healthcare providers — Must involve a physician and an entity

Exceptions — Exceptions available