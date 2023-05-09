Physician group, health system to pay $500K to settle fraud allegations

Bridgeport, Conn.-based physician group Northeast Medical Group and Yale New Haven (Conn.) Health Services will pay $560,718 to resolve allegations they submitted false claims to Medicare.

Between July 2014 and June 2020, the groups billed for services by physicians when they should have been billed by advanced practice providers at a lower reimbursement rate, according to a May 9 Justice Department news release. As a result, Yale and Northeast Medical received 10 percent to 15 percent higher in Medicare and Medicaid reimbursements.

Northeast Medical employs internal medicine hospitalist physicians and advanced practice providers at Bridgeport (Conn.) Hospital and is an affiliate of Yale New Haven Health Services, a nonprofit health system that owns several acute-care hospitals.

The suit was brought forth by a whistleblower, a former employee of Northeast Medical, who will receive $106,536 as their share of the recovery, the release said.