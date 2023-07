How Medicare conversion factors changed over 10 years

Here is how Medicare's conversion factors have evolved over 10 years, according to data from the American Medical Association:

2013

Conversation factor: $34.0230

Percent change: -0.04

2014

Conversation factor: $35.8228

Percent change: 5.3

Jan. 1, 2015 - June 30, 2015

Conversation factor: $35.7547

Percent change: -0.19

July 1, 2015 - Dec. 31, 2015

Conversation factor: $35.9335

Percent change: 0.50

2016

Conversation factor: $35.8043

Percent change: -0.36

2017

Conversation factor: $35.8887

Percent change: 0.24

2018

Conversation factor: $35.9996

Percent change: 0.31

2019

Conversation factor: $36.0391

Percent change: 0.11

2020

Conversation factor: $36.0896

Percent change: 0.14

2021

Conversation factor: $34.8931

Percent change: -3.3

2022

Conversation factor: $34.6062

Percent change: -0.80

2023

Conversation factor: $33.8872

Percent change: -2