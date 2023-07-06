Connecticut revamps facility fee law

Connecticut Gov. Ned Lamont signed into law a policy that changes the state's facility fees law, according to a July 5 post from JD Supra.

The law, which is called "An Act Protecting Patients and Prohibiting Unnecessary Health Care Costs," was signed into law June 27.

Existing Connecticut law defines a facility fee as "any fee a hospital or health system charges or bills for outpatient hospital services provided in a hospital-based facility that is intended to compensate the hospital or health system for its operational expenses and separate from a health care provider's professional fee," according to JD Supra.

The new law revises the facility fees law to prohibit charging facility fees in some situations when services are performed on a hospital campus. The law also gives the Connecticut Office of Health Strategy authority to enforce the law through civil monetary penalties and create new reporting requirements for hospitals and health systems.

Beginning July 1, 2024, hospitals and health systems will not be able to charge a facility fee for outpatient services performed on a hospital campus that use a current procedural terminology evaluation and management code or an assessment and management code.