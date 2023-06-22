Congress pushes to lessen prior authorization burden for providers

More than 230 U.S. Representatives and 61 Senators have authored letters urging CMS and the Department of Health and Human Services to finalize a proposal that would require insurers to streamline the prior authorization process for federally sponsored health plans.

In the letters, members of Congress pushed for additional requirements for insurers to lessen burdens for providers, according to a June 21 email sent to Becker's.

Additional policy requests include a 24-hour deadline for Medicare Advantage insurers to respond to prior authorization requests for urgent patient care, establishing a mechanism for real-time electronic prior authorization decisions for routine services and requiring transparency metrics for the prior authorization process.

"Based on industry growth (due to market demand), robust evidence continues to demonstrate that implementing real-time decisions produces cost savings for health care providers and health plans," the letter reads.