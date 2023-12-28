Cigna in the headlines: 8 updates in 60 days

Cigna, which is the fourth largest insurer in the U.S. by membership size, is considering the sale of its Medicare Advantage business.

Here are seven additional stories on the company that Becker's has reported on since Nov. 2:

1. Health Care Service Corp. and Elevance Health are both vying for Cigna's Medicare Advantage business.

2. A planned merger between the Cigna Group and Humana was called off following a disagreement over price and other financial terms.

3. Medical societies representing 95,000 members expressed their "profound objection" to Cigna's characterization of closed-loop spinal cord stimulation therapy as "experimental, investigational, and/or unproven."

4. Cigna Healthcare and UnitedHealthcare are facing lawsuits from members or their families alleging the organizations use automated data tools to wrongfully deny members' medical claims.

5. West Reading, Pa.-based Tower Health will be out of network for all Cigna Healthcare members starting Jan. 1 following a disagreement over reimbursement rates.

6. Charleston, S.C.-based MUSC Health and Cigna reached a new contract agreement just weeks before their contract was set to expire.

7. Cigna named Manish Naik vice president of the company's dental and vision businesses.

8. The company reported a profit of $1.4 billion in the third quarter.