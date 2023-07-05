Cigna in the headlines: 7 updates in the past 60 days

Cigna, one of the largest payers in the U.S., surpassed investor expectations by posting a first quarter revenue of $1.3 billion.

Here are six more recent stories about the company that Becker's has reported since May 5.

1. Chris DeRosa, president of U.S. government business for the Cigna Group, will take over operations of the company's Medicare and individual and family business lines.

2. Cigna and Edison, N.J.-based Hackensack Meridian Health extended their commercial agreement until April 2025.

3. Cigna was ranked No. 41 on Fortune's 2023 list of the largest corporations in the U.S. ranked by revenue for their respective 2022 fiscal years.

4. Cigna was recognized as a "net zero leader" by Forbes for its goal of reducing or eliminating their carbon emissions by 2050.

5. Cigna delayed the implementation of a policy again that would have required the submission of medical records when using modifier 25 for all evaluation and management claims billed with CPT codes 99212-99215 and a minor procedure.

6. Brett Hunter was named as general manager for Cigna's group employer business in mid-America.

7. Cigna beat investor expectations and reported a 10 percent growth in membership year over year, according to the company's first quarter earnings published May 5.