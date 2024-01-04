Cigna in 'advanced talks' to sell Medicare Advantage business

Cigna is reportedly in "advanced talks" to sell its Medicare Advantage business to Chicago-based health insurer Health Care Service Corp., according to a Jan. 3 report from The Wall Street Journal.

The company is looking to sell its business for between $3 billion and $4 billion.

According to a November report from Reuters, Cigna began looking to sell off the business late last year.

Cigna had roughly 599,000 Medicare Advantage members at the end of 2023 and $7.9 billion in total revenue in 2022.

The news comes after Cigna failed to acquire its rival, Humana, in December.