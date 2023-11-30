Sponsored by nimble solutions | Contact us

Ascension joins BCBS Oklahoma's Medicare Advantage network

Claire Wallace -  

Tulsa, Okla.-based Ascension St. John has joined Blue Cross Blue Shield of Oklahoma's Medicare Advantage network, according to a Nov. 30 report from the Owasso Reporter.

The new agreement begins on Dec. 1. Medicare Advantage PPOSM and Medicare Advantage HMOSM plans are available to patients living in Tulsa, Creek, Rogers, Osage, Wagoner, Okmulgee and Muskogee counties. 

Facilities involved in the agreement include Ascension St. John Owasso, Ascension St. John Medical Center in Tulsa, Ascension St. John Broken Arrow, Ascension St. John Jane Phillips in Bartlesville, Ascension St. John Nowata and Ascension St. John Sapulpa.

Ascension St. John Jane Phillips also has an ASC, and Ascension plans to invest more money into its ASC line going forward to provide greater convenience to its consumers. 

 




Copyright © 2023 Becker's Healthcare. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy. Cookie Policy. Linking and Reprinting Policy.

 

10 Most-Read Articles

Featured Learning Opportunities

Featured Webinars

Featured Whitepapers

Featured Podcast