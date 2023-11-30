Ascension joins BCBS Oklahoma's Medicare Advantage network

Tulsa, Okla.-based Ascension St. John has joined Blue Cross Blue Shield of Oklahoma's Medicare Advantage network, according to a Nov. 30 report from the Owasso Reporter.

The new agreement begins on Dec. 1. Medicare Advantage PPOSM and Medicare Advantage HMOSM plans are available to patients living in Tulsa, Creek, Rogers, Osage, Wagoner, Okmulgee and Muskogee counties.

Facilities involved in the agreement include Ascension St. John Owasso, Ascension St. John Medical Center in Tulsa, Ascension St. John Broken Arrow, Ascension St. John Jane Phillips in Bartlesville, Ascension St. John Nowata and Ascension St. John Sapulpa.

Ascension St. John Jane Phillips also has an ASC, and Ascension plans to invest more money into its ASC line going forward to provide greater convenience to its consumers.







