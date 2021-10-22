Aetna in the last 60 days: 5 updates 

Five updates from Aetna, an insurer serving about 39 million customers nationwide, in the last 60 days:

1. Aetna is expanding its Medicare Advantage plan offerings and markets as it approaches the 2022 open enrollment period. The expansion includes $0 premium plan options, which now are available to about 84 percent of Medicare-eligible beneficiaries.

2. Aetna is bringing Mount Laurel, N.J.-based Array AtHome, the largest telepsychiatry practice in the country, into its provider network. The agreement expands Array AtHome's reach to all 50 states, reaching 87 million people.

3. Aetna Life Insurance was denied a petition for an immediate appeal in a 239-person class action lawsuit in June. A 2019 lawsuit alleged Aetna denied coverage for artificial disc replacement surgery, saying the procedure was "experimental or investigational." The lawsuit was initially dismissed, but a June 11 motion allowed the case to go forward.

4. Melbourne, Fla.-based Surgery Center of Viera sued Aetna Oct. 13. The lawsuit alleges that Aetna used an undisclosed "mystery repricing program" to reimburse Viera $33,380 for a July 2018 spinal procedure that the ASC says cost $223,988.

5. Allina Health | Aetna, the health plan co-helmed by Minneapolis-based Allina Health and Aetna, named Monica Nierengarten its new COO.