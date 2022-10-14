Aetna in the headlines: 9 updates in 30 days

Here are nine recent stories Becker's has covered about Aetna and its parent company, CVS Health, in the last 30 days:

Aetna will launch a new plan in the Atlanta area with extra benefits from CVS pharmacies, the insurer said Oct. 13.



Mental telehealth provider Cyti Psychological is now in-network with Aetna for members in California and Oregon.



Aetna and Lubbock, Texas-based Covenant Health ended their dispute over reimbursement rates and signed an in-network contract that took effect Oct. 1. The previous contract expired Aug. 31, leaving 9,000 people without in-network coverage.



Aetna Better Health of Florida and Emcara Health will partner to provide value-based primary care to 240,000 Aetna Medicaid members in the Sunshine State.



Aetna Health of California beat a lab's proposed class-action lawsuit alleging that the payer evaded its obligations to fully cover COVID-19 diagnostic testing, Bloomberg Law reported Oct. 3.



CVS Health inked a deal to sell benefits administration platform Bswift to Francisco Partners. Bswift will continue to provide benefits technology to CVS Health's employees and client base.



Carle Health in Urbana, Ill.,won't commit to seeing Aetna Medicare Advantage members in network until it has a contract with the insurer, The News-Gazette reported Sept. 28. Aetna Medicare Advantage is the only plan offered to Illinois state retirees.



Aetna expanded eligibility for its Resources for Living program, which connects members to community resources, to support members affected by Hurricane Ian.



CVS Health said Sept. 22 it made progress toward its goal of reducing suicide attempts among adult Aetna members, but rates of suicide attempts in teen populations are increasing. CVS Health is doubling down on efforts to prevent suicide attempts among teenagers, its chief medical officer said.