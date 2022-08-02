Aetna in the headlines: 5 updates in 30 days

Aetna, a CVS Health company, insurers about 39 million people. Here are five updates from the company since July 5:

1. Aetna will no longer require prior authorization for cataract surgery, according to a July 2022 email from the health insurance company.

2. Aetna Better Health of California earned the National Committee for Quality Assurance’s Multicultural Health Care distinction.

3. Aetna dropped its policy to not cover cardiac PET/CT scans following a joint letter from the American Society of Nuclear Cardiology and the Society of Nuclear Medicine and Molecular Imaging.

4. Following the Supreme Court's June 24 decision to overturn Roe v. Wade, Aetna said it has "made out-of-state care accessible" for its employees who live in states with laws that limit access to care. The company said it is evaluating how to best support that policy in light of the Supreme Court ruling and that it will continue to provide its employees with access to out-of-state care.

5. CVS Health named Taft Parsons III, MD, vice president and chief psychiatric officer July 29. Dr. Parsons will lead the Aetna Medical Affairs Behavioral Health organization. CVS also named Deborah Fernandez-Turner, DO, to the deputy chief psychiatric officer role.