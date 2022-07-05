Aetna drops prior authorizations for cataract surgery

Aetna will no longer require prior authorization for cataract surgery, according to a July 2022 email from the health insurance company.

Here are three more updates for Aetna's commercial and Medicaid members:

1. Aetna will also no longer require prior authorization for video electroencephalography procedures.

2. For spinal fusion and cervical artificial disc surgery procedures, Aetna will no longer require precertification for the site-of-service only.

3. Aetna will require prior authorization for Opdualag and Alymsys, two new-to-market drugs.