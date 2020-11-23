Channel Sponsor - Coding/Billing/Collections
8 largest insurers by revenue — UnitedHealthcare is No. 1 with $201B
UnitedHealthcare Group is the country's largest insurance company by both total revenue and lives covered, according to ValuePenguin, a resource for consumers looking to make more informed financial decisions.
The biggest health insurance companies in 2020, ranked by revenue:
1. UnitedHealthcare: $201 billion
2. Anthem: $90 billion
3. Aetna: $60.6 billion
4. Humana: $53.7 billion
5. Centene: $48.3 billion
6. Cigna: $41.6 billion
7. Molina Healthcare: $18.8 billion
8. WellCare Health Plans: $16.9 billion
