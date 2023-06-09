5 recent CMS updates to know

Here are five updates from CMS that Becker's has reported on since June 6:

1. CMS is piloting a value-based primary care model in eight states through the Center for Medicare and Medicaid Innovation that will seek to create more coordinated care for rural and underserved populations.

2. CMS approved a state plan amendment permitting South Dakota to expand Medicaid coverage to adults with incomes up to 133 percent of the federal poverty level beginning July 1.

3. The agency released the fifth evaluation report of the Oncology Care Model, designed to provide higher quality and more coordinated oncology care at the same or lower cost to Medicare.

4. CMS released the fifth evaluation report of the Comprehensive Care for Joint Replacement Model, launched in 2016 to determine whether an episode-based payment model for lower extremity joint replacement can lower payments while maintaining or improving quality.

5. CMS added a Stark law waiver for physician owners of independent free-standing emergency departments that served Medicare patients during the COVID-19 pandemic