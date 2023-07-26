4 major insurers facing lawsuits

Here are four major insurance companies, including UnitedHealthcare and Aetna, facing lawsuits in the last 60 days:

1. Cigna is facing allegations that it systematically rejects patient claims using an algorithm system it put in place to automate the process.

2. The California Supreme Court has revived a case against Aetna alleging that it punishes physicians for referring patients to out-of-network providers.

3. Ford Motor Co. is suing BCBS Michigan alleging antitrust conspiracy among Blues plans to fix healthcare prices, thereby overcharging Ford for health insurance provided to its employees.

4. Envision Healthcare alleged that UnitedHealthcare breached their contract by reducing reimbursement rates. Arbitrators sided with Envision and ruled UnitedHealthcare must pay $91 million in damages.