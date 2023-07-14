3 major proposals from CMS that could shape the industry

Here are three pitches from CMS that Becker's has reported on since July 10 that could change the healthcare industry:

1. CMS is floating a 3.34 percent conversion factor decrease in its proposed Medicare physician fee schedule for 2024 released July 13.

2. CMS pitched a 2.8 percent average rate increase for ASCs next year in the 2024 hospital outpatient prospective payment system, released July 13.

3. CMS is proposing a $9 billion lump sum payment to hospitals participating in the 340B Drug Pricing Program to make them whole from unlawful payment cuts from 2018 to 2022.