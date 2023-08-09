25 most common ASC procedures by number of charges 

Cataract removal was the most common ASC procedure by the total number of charges in 2022, according to July 26 data from Definitive Healthcare.
Here are the 25 most common ASC procedures by percent of total charges:
1. Extracapsular cataract removal without endoscopic cyclophotocoagulation
2. Colonoscopy and biopsy
3. Esophagogastroduodenoscopy, flexible, transoral; biopsy; single or multiple
4. Colonoscopy with lesion removal
5. Total knee arthroplasty
6. Total hip arthroplasty
7. Diagnostic colonoscopy
8. Surgical shoulder arthroscopy with rotator cuff repair
9. Single level injection performed with image guidance
10. Insertion or replacement of spinal neurostimulator pulse generator
11. Surgical knee arthroscopy
12. Implant neuroelectrodes
13. Shoulder arthroscopy surgical decompression
14. Destruction of lumbar or sacral facet joint
15. Injection of nerve block on paravertebral spinal nerves and branches
16. Surgical knee arthroscopy
17. Anesthesia for lower intestinal endoscopic procedures
18. Resect inferior turbinate
19. Carpal tunnel surgery
20. Cataract extraction including complex cataract surgery
21. Create eardrum opening
22. Anesthesia lens surgery
23. Trigger finger surgery
24. Interlaminar epidural steroid injections
25. Colorectal cancer screening not for a high-risk individual