25 most common ASC procedures by number of charges 

Cataract removal was the most common ASC procedure by the total number of charges in 2022, according to July 26 data from Definitive Healthcare.

Here are the 25 most common ASC procedures by percent of total charges:

1. Extracapsular cataract removal without endoscopic cyclophotocoagulation

2. Colonoscopy and biopsy

3. Esophagogastroduodenoscopy, flexible, transoral; biopsy; single or multiple

4. Colonoscopy with lesion removal

5. Total knee arthroplasty

6. Total hip arthroplasty

7. Diagnostic colonoscopy

8. Surgical shoulder arthroscopy with rotator cuff repair

9. Single level injection performed with image guidance

10. Insertion or replacement of spinal neurostimulator pulse generator

11. Surgical knee arthroscopy

12. Implant neuroelectrodes

13. Shoulder arthroscopy surgical decompression

14. Destruction of lumbar or sacral facet joint

15. Injection of nerve block on paravertebral spinal nerves and branches

16. Surgical knee arthroscopy

17. Anesthesia for lower intestinal endoscopic procedures

18. Resect inferior turbinate

19. Carpal tunnel surgery

20. Cataract extraction including complex cataract surgery

21. Create eardrum opening

22. Anesthesia lens surgery

23. Trigger finger surgery

24. Interlaminar epidural steroid injections

25. Colorectal cancer screening not for a high-risk individual