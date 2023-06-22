18 states with the most medical debt

The Commonwealth Fund released the 2023 Scorecard State Health System Performance report, examining quality healthcare access and affordability by state.

Around 13 percent of the 230 million people in the U.S. with credit report cards in February 2022 had medical debt collections, with Southern states reporting the highest rates of medical debt. People with medical debt may have inadequate insurance or coverage gaps.

Here are the 18 states with the highest percentage of people with medical debt.

1. Indiana: 16 percent

2. Mississippi: 16 percent

3. New Mexico: 16.1 percent

4. Delaware: 16.3 percent

5. Alabama: 16.4 percent

6. Missouri: 16.4 percent

7. Kansas: 16.8 percent

8. Wyoming: 16.8 percent

9. Kentucky: 17.1 percent

10. Georgia: 17.3 percent

11. Tennessee: 17.6 percent

12. Arkansas: 17.8 percent

13. Louisiana: 18.1 percent

14. Texas: 18.8 percent

15. North Carolina: 20.3 percent

16. Oklahoma: 21.5 percent

17. South Carolina: 22.3 percent

18. West Virginia: 24 percent