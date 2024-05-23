Anesthesia

Why leadership structure matters to anesthesia practices

Leadership choices can make the difference between success and failure at anesthesia practices, and it is important to have a succession plan in place.

Many anesthesia practices elect leadership roles using a voting system or rotate practice members through leadership roles, however, having a permanent leader has many benefits, according to a May 20 post by medical revenue cycle management group Coronis Health.

Business advisors suggest practices have a leadership succession plan to ensure consistency and an uninterrupted sense of culture. Many practices without a clear leadership strategy have ended up selling themselves or pivoting to hospital employment, according to Coronis.

The company suggests that practices elect permanent leaders — and identify potential successors — who have a strong vision of success, are strategic planners and are effective communicators.

