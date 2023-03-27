The 15 most expensive top-ranked anesthesiology programs

New York City-based Columbia University is the most expensive top-ranked medical university for anesthesiologists in 2023, costing students $66,816 a year, according to U.S. News & World Report.

The 15 most expensive anesthesiology programs on U.S. News' list of the best anesthesiology programs:

1. Columbia University (New York City): $66,816

2. Harvard University (Boston): $66,284

3. Yale University (New Haven, Conn.): $66,160

4. Northwestern University (Chicago): $66,096

5. Washington University in St. Louis: $65,001

6. Stanford (Calif.) University: $63,747

7. Vanderbilt University (Nashville, Tenn.): $63,610

8. Duke University (Durham, N.C.): $63,310

9. Weill Cornell Medicine (New York City): $62,650

10. University of Pennsylvania (Philadelphia): $61,586

11. Mayo Clinic School of Medicine (Rochester, Minn.): $60,700

12. Johns Hopkins University (Baltimore): $58,000

13. Emory University (Atlanta): $52,000

14. University of Michigan-Ann Arbor: $43,881

15. University of Washington (Seattle): $39,906