Iowa nurse allegedly stole fentanyl from surgery center

Sabrina Thalblum, RN, allegedly stole fentanyl from Cedar Rapids, Iowa-based UnityPoint Health-St. Luke's outpatient surgery center from August 2018 to August 2019, The Gazette reported Dec. 3.

Ms. Thalblum faces individual counts of tampering, attempting to tamper with a consumer product, and acquiring and attempting to acquire a controlled substance by misrepresentation, deception and subterfuge. She pleaded not guilty in a federal court to all charges Dec. 2. She was released without bond pending trial.

She worked at the surgery center from October 2017 to August 2019. She allegedly stole fentanyl and refilled the vials with a different substance after gaining access to it in August 2018.

Ms. Thalblum was brought in front of the Iowa Board of Nursing in June. She admitted to tampering and diverting fentanyl from the surgery center and to having a substance abuse problem. Her license was indefinitely suspended until Aug. 24, and she was put on probation for one year with several wellness-related requirements.

