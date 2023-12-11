Health systems, ASCs continue grappling with the anesthesiologist shortage

The anesthesia provider shortage has been a plague on ASCs and health systems alike.

In 2021, the Association of American Medical Colleges predicted a shortage of 12,500 anesthesiologists by 2033.

Anesthesiology touches every corner of healthcare, from gastroenterology to orthopedics. A shortage in this critical area means bad news for every specialty in nearly every care setting.

In November, Portland, Ore.-based Providence Portland Medical Center and Providence St. Vincent Medical Center had to cancel several hundred surgeries due to a shortage of anesthesia providers. The hospitals recently changed anesthesia providers and warned patients in October they would have to delay procedures during the transition.

A January report from Billings Gazette stated that Montana's health systems have been suffering from a shortage of anesthesiologists. To help alleviate a shortage, Billings Clinic signed a contract with Billings Anesthesiology in November 2022.

"Over the last few years, there has been an historic nationwide shortage of anesthesiologists which has created a challenging environment for recruitment and retention across the country," the clinic said in a statement. "Combined with the natural movement of retirements and relocations, those challenges have also been felt locally. Both parties are committed to continue working together to provide high-quality, physician-delivered anesthesia care to the patients and communities we serve."

Though this issue is top of mind for many healthcare leaders at the moment, it is not a new phenomenon.

"The staffing issues in the healthcare space are not new," Andrew Lovewell, CEO of Columbia (Mo.) Orthopaedic Group, told Becker's. "Today's shortage of anesthesia providers has been compounding for years and has turned into an incredible challenge for all. Not only is it difficult to find anesthesia coverage, finding coverage that understands and embraces the priorities and workflow of an ASC are seemingly impossible."