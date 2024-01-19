Anesthesiologists in the headlines: 4 notes

Here are four anesthesiologists who have made headlines since Jan. 8:

1. A court ruled in favor of an ASC, a certified registered nurse anesthetist and an anesthesiologist who were sued by a patient who had a complication with a sleep apnea procedure that put her in a medically induced coma for nearly two weeks. The patient, who suffered a hypoxic brain injury because of a lack of oxygen, has no memory of her life prior to surgery and continued to have frequent seizures after her hospitalization.

2. Anesthesiologist was named the highest-paying job in healthcare for 2024, according to U.S. News & World Report released Jan. 9. U.S. News used information from the Bureau of Labor Statistics about future prospects, wage potential, employment, job safety and stability, and work-life balance.

3. Steven Waronker, MD, an anesthesiologist in Alpharetta, Ga., joined Becker's to discuss the physician workforce trend he is most concerned about right now.

4. In November, Blue Cross Blue Shield Massachusetts announced that beginning Jan. 1, it would no longer cover the use of monitored anesthesia for certain gastrointestinal patients undergoing endoscopic, bronchoscopic or interventional pain procedures.