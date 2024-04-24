8 metro areas paying anesthesiologists more than $350K

In the San Diego-Carlsbad, Calif., area, anesthesiologists earn an average of $481,420 each year, making it the highest-paying metropolitan area for the profession in the U.S.

For reference, the national average annual salary of anesthesiologists in the U.S. is $339,470.

Here are eight metropolitan areas where anesthesiologists earn more than $350,000 on average, using data from the most recent Bureau of Labor Statistics employment survey, which was published April 3 and uses data from 2023, the latest available.

San Diego-Carlsbad, Calif.: $481,420

Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, Ore.-Wash.: $456,530

Chattanooga, Tenn.-Ga.: $403,440

Eugene, Ore.: $398,440

Pittsburgh: $396,090

St. Cloud, Minn.: $372,610

Memphis, Tenn.-Miss.-Ark.: 351,240

Shreveport-Bossier City, La.: $351,070