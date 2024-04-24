8 metro areas paying anesthesiologists more than $350K

In the San Diego-Carlsbad, Calif., area, anesthesiologists earn an average of $481,420 each year, making it the highest-paying metropolitan area for the profession in the U.S.
For reference, the national average annual salary of anesthesiologists in the U.S. is $339,470.
Here are eight metropolitan areas where anesthesiologists earn more than $350,000 on average, using data from the most recent Bureau of Labor Statistics employment survey, which was published April 3 and uses data from 2023, the latest available.
San Diego-Carlsbad, Calif.: $481,420
Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, Ore.-Wash.: $456,530
Chattanooga, Tenn.-Ga.: $403,440
Eugene, Ore.: $398,440
Pittsburgh: $396,090
St. Cloud, Minn.: $372,610
Memphis, Tenn.-Miss.-Ark.: 351,240
Shreveport-Bossier City, La.: $351,070