50+ stats on anesthesiologist pay 

Here are more than 50 statistics on anesthesiologist pay, pulled from Medscape's most recent "Anesthesiologist Compensation Report":
1. Anesthesiologists make an average of $448,000 in total compensation annually.
2. The average incentive bonus for anesthesiologists is $68,000.
3. Male anesthesiologists on average earn $40,000 more than female anesthesiologists.
4. Most anesthesiologists (65%) do not take on additional work to supplement their income.
5. Anesthesiologists are the ninth highest-paid specialty.
6. Thirty-seven percent of anesthesiologists said their income decline was from the COVID-19 pandemic and 72% said it was other factors unrelated to the pandemic.
7. Here is how anesthesiologists said competition affects their income:
- Nonphysician practitioners: 32%
- Physicians or insurers doing telemedicine: 2%
- "Minute clinics" and big box stores: 2%
- Other: 5%
- My income has not been affected by competition from the sources listed: 64%
8. Here is how surveyed anesthesiologists answered when asked if they take extra work to supplement their income:
- Yes, medical moonlighting: 13%
- Yes, other medical-related work: 12%
- Yes, added more hours to my primary job as a physician: 12%
- Yes, other nonmedical-related work: 6%
- None: 65%
9. Seventy-five percent of anesthesiologists would choose medicine again.
10. Eighty-seven percent of anesthesiologists would choose the same specialty.
11. The average salary among anesthesiologists increased 33% in the last decade.
12. How many hours a week anesthesiologists spend seeing patients:
- Less than 30: 8%
- Between 30 and 40: 35%
- Between 41 and 50: 28%
- Between 51 and 60: 21%
- More than 60: 8%
13. How anesthesiologists answered when wasked if they were dropping Medicare and Medicaid patients:
- I will continue taking new and current Medicare/Medicaid patients: 69%
- I won't take new Medicare patients: 9%
- I won't take new Medicaid patients: 6%
- I have not yet decided: 22%
14. Will anesthesiologists drop the insurers that pay the least?
- Yes: 16%
- No, I need all payers: 30%
- No, it's inappropriate: 18%
- No, for other reasons: 36%
15. Anesthesiologist participation in payment models:
- Fee-for-service: 46%
- Bundled payments: 14%
- Value-based payment models: 11%
- Episode of care payments: 8%
- Capitation model: 2%
- Concierge practice: Less than 1%
- Other: 18%
16. Here is how the average annual salary of anesthesiologists has evolved over the last 10 years, along with the percentage change from year to year:
- 2023: $448,000 (+10.6%)
- 2022: $405,000 (+7.1%)
- 2021: $378,000 (-5.0%)
- 2020: $398,000 (+1.5%)
- 2019: $392,000 (+1.6%)
- 2018: $386,000 (+6.0%)
- 2017: $364,000 (+1.1%)
- 2016: $360,000 (+0.6%)
- 2015: $358,000 (+5.9%)
- 2014: $338,000 (+0.3%)
- 2013: $337,000 (+9.1%)