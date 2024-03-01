50+ stats on anesthesiologist pay 

Here are more than 50 statistics on anesthesiologist pay, pulled from Medscape's most recent "Anesthesiologist Compensation Report":

1. Anesthesiologists make an average of $448,000 in total compensation annually.

2. The average incentive bonus for anesthesiologists is $68,000.

3. Male anesthesiologists on average earn $40,000 more than female anesthesiologists.

4. Most anesthesiologists (65%) do not take on additional work to supplement their income.

5. Anesthesiologists are the ninth highest-paid specialty.

6. Thirty-seven percent of anesthesiologists said their income decline was from the COVID-19 pandemic and 72% said it was other factors unrelated to the pandemic.

7. Here is how anesthesiologists said competition affects their income:

Nonphysician practitioners: 32%

Physicians or insurers doing telemedicine: 2%

"Minute clinics" and big box stores: 2%

Other: 5%

My income has not been affected by competition from the sources listed: 64%

8. Here is how surveyed anesthesiologists answered when asked if they take extra work to supplement their income:

Yes, medical moonlighting: 13%

Yes, other medical-related work: 12%

Yes, added more hours to my primary job as a physician: 12%

Yes, other nonmedical-related work: 6%

None: 65%

9. Seventy-five percent of anesthesiologists would choose medicine again.

10. Eighty-seven percent of anesthesiologists would choose the same specialty.

11. The average salary among anesthesiologists increased 33% in the last decade.

12. How many hours a week anesthesiologists spend seeing patients:

Less than 30: 8%

Between 30 and 40: 35%

Between 41 and 50: 28%

Between 51 and 60: 21%

More than 60: 8%

13. How anesthesiologists answered when wasked if they were dropping Medicare and Medicaid patients:

I will continue taking new and current Medicare/Medicaid patients: 69%

I won't take new Medicare patients: 9%

I won't take new Medicaid patients: 6%

I have not yet decided: 22%

14. Will anesthesiologists drop the insurers that pay the least?

Yes: 16%

No, I need all payers: 30%

No, it's inappropriate: 18%

No, for other reasons: 36%

15. Anesthesiologist participation in payment models:

Fee-for-service: 46%

Bundled payments: 14%

Value-based payment models: 11%

Episode of care payments: 8%

Capitation model: 2%

Concierge practice: Less than 1%

Other: 18%

16. Here is how the average annual salary of anesthesiologists has evolved over the last 10 years, along with the percentage change from year to year:

2023: $448,000 (+10.6%)

2022: $405,000 (+7.1%)

2021: $378,000 (-5.0%)

2020: $398,000 (+1.5%)

2019: $392,000 (+1.6%)

2018: $386,000 (+6.0%)

2017: $364,000 (+1.1%)

2016: $360,000 (+0.6%)

2015: $358,000 (+5.9%)

2014: $338,000 (+0.3%)

2013: $337,000 (+9.1%)





